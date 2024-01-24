Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Raised to Action List Buy at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$50.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.81.

Shares of TOY stock traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.30. 257,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.70. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Insiders have sold a total of 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

