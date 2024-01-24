6,200 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,079,721. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

