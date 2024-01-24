CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.44.

TSE CNR traded down C$2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19. The stock has a market cap of C$108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

