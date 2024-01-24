Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$48.08. The company had a trading volume of 350,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,176. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2985972 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

