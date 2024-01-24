AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AJB
AJ Bell Stock Up 6.0 %
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AJ Bell
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.