AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

AJB traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314.80 ($4.00). 2,253,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,191. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,851.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

