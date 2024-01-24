Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

