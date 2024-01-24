Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $28.40 on Wednesday, hitting $6,910.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,737.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,306.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,988.99 and a 1 year high of $7,423.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.