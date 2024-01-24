Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Largo Resources Price Performance

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

