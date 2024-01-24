Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.78. 241,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.