Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

ITW traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 509,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,714. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.62. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

