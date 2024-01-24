Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

