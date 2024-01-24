Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 555,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,285. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.