Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,310. The company has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

