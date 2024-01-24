Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Spire comprises 2.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 230,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

