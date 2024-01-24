Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.48. 520,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

