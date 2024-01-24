Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,785,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,826,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
