Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $447.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.20 and a 200 day moving average of $412.84. The stock has a market cap of $358.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $449.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

