Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $512.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

