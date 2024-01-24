Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.72. The stock had a trading volume of 718,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.