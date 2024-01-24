Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $39,117.37

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.27 million and $39,117.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00132170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00035520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002498 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

