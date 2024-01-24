Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.64 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00019190 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.49 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00054807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,593,675 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.