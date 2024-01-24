Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ABDP, AET, ALL, ANP, EWBC, GTHX, HAL, HOC, JDW, JNJ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 24th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL)

had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price target on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $379.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $332.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 883 ($11.22) target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

