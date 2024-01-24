Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ABDP, AET, ALL, ANP, EWBC, GTHX, HAL, HOC, JDW, JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 24th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.32) price target on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $379.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $332.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 883 ($11.22) target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.