Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.



