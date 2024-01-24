Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $489.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,118. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $491.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.47. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

