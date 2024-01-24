37,197 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

