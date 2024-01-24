Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.2 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,859,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

