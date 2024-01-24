Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 381,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,008. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

