Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.
Anpario Trading Up 6.3 %
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
