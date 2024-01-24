Anpario (LON:ANP) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

Anpario Trading Up 6.3 %

About Anpario

ANP stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 65,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.90. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.55).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

