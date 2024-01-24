Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.71) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

PHLL stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.40 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 726,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17,340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.39. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34).

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

