Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.71) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.7 %
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.