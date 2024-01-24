Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NFG traded up GBX 64 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 874 ($11.11). 259,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,795. The firm has a market cap of £869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 786.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 682.89. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.11).

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

