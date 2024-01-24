JMP Securities Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $150.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -760.01 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

