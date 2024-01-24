Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $440.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,943. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $443.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

