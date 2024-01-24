Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 2.6 %

PREM stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 82,705,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,085,906. The firm has a market cap of £53.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Premier African Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

