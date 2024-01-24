The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.25

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 2,276,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,172. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.