JMP Securities Raises Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 5,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
