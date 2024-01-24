JMP Securities Raises Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $8.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 5,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.