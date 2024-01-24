Berenberg Bank Boosts Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of RBW traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 240,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,957. The firm has a market cap of £78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

