Berenberg Bank Boosts Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target to GBX 38

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RBW traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 240,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,957. The firm has a market cap of £78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

