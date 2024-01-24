Berenberg Bank Boosts Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target to GBX 38

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
