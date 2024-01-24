Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 1,762,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

