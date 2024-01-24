Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 1,725,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,503. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

