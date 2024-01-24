Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,498.77. 109,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,543. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,289.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,369.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.