Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 829,644 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

