Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. 1,808,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

