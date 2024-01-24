Main Street Research LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,458,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36,541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,833,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $448.15. 2,342,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $449.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

