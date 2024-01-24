JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,710. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

