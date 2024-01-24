iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 1,277,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.