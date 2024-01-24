Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,652 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.1 %

DFCF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

