Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 78,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,375. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.