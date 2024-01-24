Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Cut by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,467,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 1,221,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,292. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

