Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 518,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,099. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

