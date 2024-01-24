Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 548,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,482. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

