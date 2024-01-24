Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 130,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,840. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

